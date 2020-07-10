Sound of gunfire prompts lockdown of COVID-19 testing site

Share









Atlanta, GA — The sound of nearby gunshots on July 9 prompted a lockdown of the Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church COVID-19 testing site.

Eric Nickens, a local spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Public Health, told Decaturish there wasn’t a shooting at the church.

“However, automatic weapon shots were heard coming from a nearby neighborhood,” Nickens said. “Our staff was escorted inside the church by on-site law enforcement and the area was put on lockdown. All Board of Health staff were safe and accounted for.”

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department provided additional information.

“At approximately 3 p.m., a DKPD officer working the testing site at the Greater Piney Grove Church heard what he believed to be multiple gunshots coming from the nearby wood line,” spokesperson Michaela Vincent said. “Shortly after, one lane of the highway was closed because officers set up a perimeter. After a few hours, the area was cleared and the source of the shots has yet to be determined. The investigation continues.”

