South Candler Street closures continue July 15

Decatur, GA – On July 15, lane closures are set to begin for sections of the northbound and southbound lanes along South Candler Street, between East Pharr Road and Park Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a press release said. These sections of South Candler Street will reopen on Saturday, July 18.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project as a part of ongoing maintenance to repair approximately 100,000 linear feet of sewer pipe to improve sewer service countywide.

Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect traffic delays stemming from the lane closures. Signs and traffic flaggers will assist motorists in moving safely around the lane closures. Our construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers.

For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email: projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

