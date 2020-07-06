Talley Street will close temporarily for new utility connections

Share









Decatur, GA — A segment of Talley Street will close for one month due to the installation of new utility connections, according to Decatur Makeover. The segment is adjacent to Talley Street Upper Elementary, and the closure will begin once neighboring properties have been notified.

The work is projected to finish before the beginning of the school year if city Schools of Decatur reopens Talley Street Upper Elementary.

Driveways will remain accessible through Sams Street, and pedestrians will be routed through the south side of Talley Street during the closure. See the post on Decatur Makeover for a detailed map.

