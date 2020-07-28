Tidbits: Ponko Chicken opens in Decatur, Taylor’d Bar-B-Q opens in Avondale Estates

Share









Decatur, GA — Two long-awaited restaurants opened their doors this month.

Ponko Chicken, which was first announced back in November, has opened at 312 Church Street in the space that was formerly home to Steel City Pops.

The franchisee is Johnny Esposito, a native Atlantan who also owns a Ponko Chicken in Midtown. Ponko is an Asian Fusion chain specializing in fried chicken.

Taylor’d Bar-B-Q, an Avondale Estates restaurant that’s been in the works since 2017, also began serving food this month. The restaurant is located at 2759 E College Ave.

