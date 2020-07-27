LOADING

Type to search

(VIDEO) Decaturish hosts House District 86 runoff debate

campaign coverage Metro ATL

(VIDEO) Decaturish hosts House District 86 runoff debate

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 27, 2020
File photo by Jonathan Phillips
Share

 

Decatur, GA — The July 24 Decaturish Twitch show featured a debate between House District 86 Rep. Michelle Henson and challenger Zulma Lopez.

The candidates face off in the Aug. 11 runoff election. All of Decaturish.com’s election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com.

Here is a video of the July 24 debate:

 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus