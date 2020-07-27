(VIDEO) Decaturish hosts House District 86 runoff debate

Share









Decatur, GA — The July 24 Decaturish Twitch show featured a debate between House District 86 Rep. Michelle Henson and challenger Zulma Lopez.

The candidates face off in the Aug. 11 runoff election. All of Decaturish.com’s election coverage can be found at Decaturishvotes.com.

Here is a video of the July 24 debate:

