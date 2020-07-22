Water main replacement project on Scott Boulevard will result in lane closures through September

Share









Decatur, GA — People who regularly travel Scott Boulevard should expect weeks of traffic disruptions due to a DeKalb County Water main replacement project.

“On Monday, July 27, lane closures are set to begin along Scott Boulevard, between Church Street and DeKalb Industrial Way, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews work to install approximately 6,000 square feet of 12- and 24-inch water main,” an announcement from the county says. “Lane closures will occur daily along this section of Scott Boulevard until Sept 30.”

According to the county, work crews will dig an 8-foot trench to install the mains.

“This project will require two westbound traffic lanes on Scott Boulevard to be closed during construction as well as one northbound lane on Church Street and Scott Boulevard to be closed,” the announcement from the county says. “Additionally, a connector street from Scott Boulevard will be closed during construction hours.”

There will be traffic delays, detour signs and traffic flaggers to guide drivers.

“The construction contractor, Renee Group, Inc., will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to motorists and MARTA passengers,” the county says. “The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has initiated this construction project to strengthen water and sewer infrastructure countywide. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.”

