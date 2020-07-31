LOADING

YMCA of Metro Atlanta provides hunger relief amid COVID-19 crisis

Decaturish.com Jul 31, 2020
East Lake YMCA, Photo provided to Decaturish
Atlanta, GA – YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced its hunger relief programs have delivered more than 200,000 meals to families in need amid the COVID-19 crisis, a press release says. In partnership with businesses, donors and government agencies, the Y has activated a web of support to feed children, families and seniors across the state.

YMCA of Metro Atlanta facilities now serve as food distribution and packing centers, depots for mobile meals and outposts of comfort and security in a time when both are in short supply. The Y is leveraging USDA food program funding to provide daily snacks and meals to any child under 18. Additionally, in partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Y facilities serve as hubs for sorting food and packing backpacks, with each containing enough food to feed a family of four.

Families continue to count on the Y to bring meals and groceries to their doors. Every week volunteers deliver food to many underserved neighborhoods throughout metro Atlanta. The YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s impact spans across 18 food distribution centers with more than 65 hunger relief partners. To date, the Y has distributed 11,000 meals each week to more than 3,400 households, resulting in 250,000 free meals provided to communities and individuals in need.

For more information, visit www.ymcaatlanta.org/160/

 

