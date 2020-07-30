You can buy this Decatur restaurant, but you can’t have the Pho King name

Share









Decatur, GA — The Pho King restaurant in downtown Decatur is for sale, but if you buy it you can’t keep the Pho King name.

That’s the Pho King deal.

Broker Steven Josovitz with The Shumacher Group contacted Decaturish with the Pho King news. He said the Pho King restaurant, located at 319 West Ponce de Leon Ave., is listed for $99,500. For that, you get the Pho King furniture, fixtures, and kitchen equipment. Josovitz said the Pho King kitchen equipment is a selling point.

“It’s a state of the art kitchen with two exhaust hoods,” he said. “One is 10 feet and one is 8 feet. Most restaurants have one hood.”

And if you think the Pho King kitchen equipment is nifty, you should check out the Pho King lease, Josovitz said. Sure it’s $12,500 a month, but that’s all-in, meaning the landlord takes care of tax and property maintenance costs. Plus, the Pho King lease has nine years left and has a 5-year option to renew.

“That’s really big,” Josovitz “That’s the first question buyers ask me.”

They also have a beer and wine license. To see the Pho King listing, click here.

