LOADING

Type to search

You can buy this Decatur restaurant, but you can’t have the Pho King name

Decatur Food

You can buy this Decatur restaurant, but you can’t have the Pho King name

Dan Whisenhunt Jul 30, 2020
Image obtained via Facebook.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — The Pho King restaurant in downtown Decatur is for sale, but if you buy it you can’t keep the Pho King name.

That’s the Pho King deal.

Broker Steven Josovitz with The Shumacher Group contacted Decaturish with the Pho King news. He said the Pho King restaurant, located at 319 West Ponce de Leon Ave., is listed for $99,500. For that, you get the Pho King furniture, fixtures, and kitchen equipment. Josovitz said the Pho King kitchen equipment is a selling point.

“It’s a state of the art kitchen with two exhaust hoods,” he said. “One is 10 feet and one is 8 feet. Most restaurants have one hood.”

And if you think the Pho King kitchen equipment is nifty, you should check out the Pho King lease, Josovitz said. Sure it’s $12,500 a month, but that’s all-in, meaning the landlord takes care of tax and property maintenance costs. Plus, the Pho King lease has nine years left and has a 5-year option to renew.

“That’s really big,” Josovitz “That’s the first question buyers ask me.”

They also have a beer and wine license. To see the Pho King listing, click here.

 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus