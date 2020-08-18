Agnes Scott College president released from hospital

Share









Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College President Leocadia I. Zak has been released from the hospital, the college announced on Aug. 18.

On July 24, the college announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Emory University Hospital.

“President Leocadia I. Zak was released from Emory University Hospital on Monday, Aug. 10,” a spokesperson for the college said. “She is resting comfortably at home and continuing to recover from COVID-19. Friends are encouraged to share their well wishes via her Kudoboard, or to mail cards to Agnes Scott College, Office of the President, 141 E. College Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030.”

Zak took over as president of the college in 2018. Prior to joining Agnes Scott, was appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2010 to serve as the director of U.S. Trade and Development Agency, an independent federal agency that advances economic development in middle-income countries.

Editor’s note: Agnes Scott College is a financial supporter of Decaturish.com.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.