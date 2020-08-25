Anti-Racism Speaker Series begins Aug 27

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur’s new Anti-Racism Speaker Series begins on Thursday, August 27 with renowned teacher, lecturer, and diversity trainer Jane Elliott, who will be speaking virtually on August 27 at noon.

Catherine Meeks, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, will speak virtually on Thursday, September 17 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm.

The Better Together Advisory Board and the City of Decatur announces an Anti-Racism Speaker Series designed to generate awareness of equity concerns in the city and to hold the city and community accountable for meeting established goals and implementing policies to achieve the aspiration of being an inclusive, equitable and just city, according to a press release from the City of Decatur.

The Speaker Series seeks to mine the knowledge and wisdom of numerous thought leaders to challenge and inspire our community to take actionable steps to instill anti-racism throughout our norms and practices.

Visit decaturga.com/speakerseries for more information about upcoming speakers and to register.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.