Artists selected for MARTA Artbound, Decatur Arts Alliance collaboration

Decatur, GA —The jurors of a collaboration between MARTA Artbound and Decatur Arts Alliance have selected three artists to create public art works for the East Lake, Decatur, and Avondale MARTA stations, Mayor Patti Garrett announced in a Decatur City Commission meeting Monday evening.

The project received more than 140 responses from Black artists around Georgia and even from outside the state, said Garrett.

The panel of jurors included artists Austin Blue, Shanequa Gay, and Ed Lee.

The selected artists are Jamele Wright Sr., Kristen Mays, and Derrick Phillips Sr. Their work is planned to be displayed this fall, according to the Decatur Arts Alliance.

Jamele Wright Sr.

Born and raised in Ohio, at the age of 22 Jamele Wright, Sr. moved with his family to Atlanta, Georgia. While raising a family Jamele produced art, jazz, and poetry events throughout Atlanta. Realizing that there were many young artists not being represented he started a gallery called Neo-Renaissance Art House. After curating the gallery for over a year Jamele was inspired to pursue his own artistic career. After a number of solo and group exhibitions, Mr. Wright graduated from Georgia State University with a B.A. in Art History. He concentrated on African and African American Contemporary Art. Jamele graduated with Masters of Fine Art from School of Visual Arts in Manhattan, New York. He completed a fellowship at Project for Empty Spaces in Newark, New Jersey.

Kristene Mays

Kristine Mays, a San Francisco native has been an exhibiting artist since 1993. She was the Grand Finale Winner in 2015 of the 5th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series National Competition. Her work includes human forms sculpted out of wire.

A participant in the San Francisco Open Studios program for over 20 years, Kristine has also served on the Board of Directors for ArtSpan– the Producers of SF Open Studios and has participated on several of their committees. Kristine served as the 2011-2013 artist-in-residence at the Bayview Hunters Point Shipyard in San Francisco.

Seeking to create impact and change with her art, Kristine has participated in raising thousands of dollars for AIDS research through the sale of her work by collaborating with organizations like Visual Aid, the San Francisco Alliance Health Project and WE-Actx. Her work has received local and national press including mentions in the San Francisco Chronicle, New York Times, The New York Post, The Washington Post, Source Magazine, Artsy, and the interior design blog Apartment Therapy. She is represented by Simon Breitbard Fine Arts in SF, the Richard Beavers Gallery in Brooklyn and Zenith Gallery in Washington DC.

Derrick Phillips Sr.

Derrick Phillips Sr. is a mixed media artist who lives and works in Lawrenceville, Ga. A native of East Point, Georgia, his art pays homage to the African-American diaspora taking on the social and political issues intertwined with the inherited resilience of the black race. He primarily works in wood assemblages combined with a mixture of charcoal and acrylics.

