Aug. 21 Decaturish Twitch Show will focus on how to secure your vote in the Nov. 3 election

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 21, 2020
FILE PHOTO USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES: Theresa Gillespie voted at the The Church at Decatur Heights on November 8, 2016.
Decatur, GA — There are 73 days until the Nov. 3 elections and if you’ve been keeping up with the news, you may have concerns about how to make sure your vote is cast and counted.

A team of experts will join the Aug. 21 Decaturish Twitch Show to discuss how you can secure your vote this year. The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The panel will include League of Women Voters of Georgia President Susannah Scott, state Director of All Voting Is Local Akilma Khondoker, and Common Cause Georgia Executive Director Aunna Dennis. The panel will discuss how to request your absentee ballot and how to ensure it gets counted, including whether it is better to mail your ballot or drop it off at one of the officially designated dropboxes for elections. We will also discuss what to do and how to protect yourself if you have to vote in person early on Election Day.

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

 

