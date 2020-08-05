Aug. 5 Decaturish Twitch Show will focus on economic and business news

Share









Decatur, GA — The Aug. 5 Decaturish Twitch Show begins at 6 p.m.

Tonight’s show will be focused on the economy. The guests are Decaturish contributor Crystal Jarvis and financial advisor Trey Bliss.

The show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

