Avondale Estates mask quilt donated to Emory Decatur Hospital

Avondale Estates, GA — Residents of Avondale Estates have created a commemorative quilt from leftover fabric used to make masks during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The small community had made and donated approximately 3,000 masks.

Jane McMullan Howe came up with an idea to create a quilt from the same fabrics used to make masks, and then dedicate the quilt to those who had given time and talent to making them. She worked together with fellow mask-makers Melitta Brandt, who had coordinated the mask-making project in Avondale, and Christi Granger, a local talented quilt maker, to complete the project.

They gathered fabrics and found enough for 84 rectangles. Christi pieced the rectangles together and completed the quilt top. Local quilter, Peggy McIntire Longarm, was commissioned to quilt the piece.

Howe said, “While sheltering in place, making masks gave life purpose and helped the healthcare workers. Turning the masks into a quilt was a way to honor the citizens who donated time and talent to making masks, and highlighted the caring community of Avondale Estates, GA.”

The quilt will be donated to Emory Decatur Hospital, where many of the original masks were used.

