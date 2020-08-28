“Baby Café” provides online breastfeeding support for Dekalb families

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Board of Health has partnered with Reaching our Sisters Everywhere, Inc. (ROSE) to improve coordinated breastfeeding support services by opening a Baby Café.

According to a press release from the Board of Health, the Baby Café is a national network of community-based, drop-in breastfeeding support sites offering ongoing, high-quality lactation care at no cost. It’s a free resource for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to get support and to share experiences with other moms.

In response to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the ROSE Baby Café will be held online until further notice.

The Café offers:

– Free education and support, such as advice on baby latching, positioning, and returning to work.

– Discussions led by lactation support providers.

– A welcoming environment.

– A safe place to ask questions and have an open discussion.

ROSE was provided a license to operate the Baby Café through a grant supported by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). Pregnant and new moms learn how to properly breastfeed with access to trained lactation support providers, including Breastfeeding Peer Counselors, Certified Lactation Counselors and International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants.

The Baby Café is online every Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Families must pre-register to participate by visiting http://www.breastfeedingrose.org/rosebabycafe/ .

For more information about the Baby Café, call 404-508-7847 or email dekalb.ocdp@dph.ga.gov.

