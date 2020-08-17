Buena Gente Cuban Bakery opens its brick and mortar store in greater Decatur

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — Buena Gente Cuban Bakery opened its greater Decatur location on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The company opened in the former Nectar space on Clairmont Road in the same shopping center as Community Q.

Co-owner Stacie Antich said in December the company had signed a five-year lease with a five-year renewal option. Antich said the company has been looking for a permanent location since the food truck started rolling in 2016.

“That was always sort of the goal,” she said. “We just found the trailer first, and decided that would be the quicker route to get our food out there. Since our first event, there was a demand for a storefront for us.”

Buena Gente, pronounced (hen-teh), translates to “good people,” according to the company’s website. The menu has been expanded from what’s currently being offered at the food trucks, Antich said. The menu will include other classic Cuban sandwiches and some lesser-known Cuban desserts.

“We’re really the first true Cuban bakery-style restaurant in Atlanta,” she said. “We’re born and raised in Miami, so we bring that part of our culture with us.”

For more information, click here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.