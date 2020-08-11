LOADING

COVID-19 Food

Chamblee drive-thru WIC farmers market rolls this Saturday

Alex Brown Aug 11, 2020

A map of DeKalb County.
Decatur, GA – DeKalb County WIC program participants looking to stretch their budget have a unique opportunity this Saturday — and the only lifting involves their vehicle’s trunk or rear hatch.

WHAT:           DeKalb County Board of Health’s WIC Farmers Market Drive-Thru

                        FREE fresh fruits and vegetables

WHEN:           Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
(or until supplies are exhausted)

WHERE:         North DeKalb Health Center

3807 Clairmont Rd. NE, Chamblee, Ga. 30341

The drive-thru farmers market event is open to DeKalb WIC participants only. Participants or their alternate must bring their WIC identification card.

In order to maintain a contactless environment, participants and any vehicle occupants must remain inside the vehicle at all times.

For more information about this event or the DeKalb County Board of Health’s WIC program, dekalbhealth.net/WIC or call (404) 508-7777.

 

