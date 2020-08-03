Chattahoochee Riverkeeper settles lawsuit with Tucker company over water pollution

Share









Tucker, GA — The Chattahoochee River Keeper environmental advocacy group on Monday announced the resolution of a lawsuit against A&R Ironworks in Tucker, Ga.

The company was accused of polluting Burnt Fork Creek and subsequently the Chattahoochee River.

A message to the company was not immediately returned. The company’s website says A&R Ironworks is “the largest ornamental steel company in Metro Atlanta.”

“The A&R Ironworks facility’s violations were discovered as part of [Chattahoochee River Keeper’s] Protecting Streams and Communities from Industrial Pollution program,” the Chattahoochee River Keeper organization said in a press release. “During a survey of industrial operations in the watershed, staff identified potential pollution issues at the facility, which fabricates structural and ornamental ironworks for commercial building projects. Through our review, we learned that this facility failed to obtain coverage under the State of Georgia’s industrial general permit for stormwater exposures. Such compliance failures typically indicate the facility lacks essential best management practices and procedures necessary to keep stormwater from mixing and becoming contaminated with industrial pollutants before discharging to adjacent state waters.”

A further investigation “revealed significant outdoor exposure of materials, including sediment piles, scrap metal, and an open garbage dump on the banks of the creek, indicating pollutants have been and are continuing to be released via stormwater runoff into Burnt Fork Creek and the Chattahoochee River,” the press release says.

Chattahoochee River Keeper says that based on its observations, sediment and heavy metals such as zinc, lead, cadmium, copper, arsenic, and chromium had the potential to pollute the receiving waters.

The lawsuit caused A&R Ironworks to clean and stabilize the property. The company eliminated almost all of its outdoor activities, storage and stormwater exposure of industrial materials, the press release says.

“Additionally, in agreeing to terms for settlement, CRK has secured $60,000 for supplemental environmental projects, paid directly to two entities in and around Burnt Fork Creek and the South Fork of Peachtree Creek, the larger Chattahoochee River tributary into which Burnt Fork Creek flows,” the press release says.

The South Fork Conservancy will receive $40,000 for its ongoing programs, including the Confluence Bridge pedestrian bridge project at the confluence of the north and south forks of Peachtree Creek. The DeKalb County Department of Parks and Recreation will receive $20,000 for stream bank maintenance and restoration along Burnt Fork Creek at Mason Mill Park, the press release says.

Details of the settlement are confirmed by court records. In addition, the court records show that A&R is required to pay Chattahoochee River Keeper’s attorney fees and litigation expenses in the amount of $118,717.50.

