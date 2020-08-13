LOADING

Decatur

City calls for community volunteers to help paint Black Lives Matter street art

Alex Brown Aug 13, 2020

Concept drawing artwork that will be installed on North McDonough Street. Image obtained via the city of Decatur
Decatur, GA — On August 22, a Black Lives Matter street painting will take place on North McDonough Street between Trinity Place and Howard Avenue. The three Black artists who developed the designs for the painting — George F. Baker III, Petie Parker, and Sharanda Wilburn — will create the outline and oversee painting by community members. Interested volunteers are encouraged to sign up for a shift to help paint the street art.

The post from The Decatur Minute reads:

The painting is scheduled to occur Saturday, August 22 on North McDonough between Trinity Place and Howard Avenue. We’re inviting the community to sign up for volunteer shifts to paint each letter here.

The number of volunteers per shift will be limited and there will be strict safety protocols in place including requirements for physical distancing of non-household members, mask use and disinfecting of supplies.

 

