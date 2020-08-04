College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center closes due to COVID-19 case

Share









Decatur, GA — A letter sent out to the Decatur High community on Aug. 4 also notes that the College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

“We had hoped to open our birth to 3-year-old programs today but had to delay that opening due to an employee who had visited ECLC testing positive for the virus,” the letter says. “Continuously opening and closing as staff or students contract the virus is something we need to avoid if at all possible. At some point in the future, the risks will decrease and the likelihood of repeated openings and closings will decrease as well. Until then, however, we will not be able to open these programs as we had hoped. For families who are impacted by this, we are extremely disappointed we are unable to serve your needs for childcare.”

The school district will not charge tuition during the closure and said that employees will still be paid and possibly reassigned to other virtual activities.

A spokesperson for the district said College Heights would be sending its own announcement to parents regarding the closure.

