Confluence Bridge lifted into place in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA — South Fork Conservancy on Aug. 21 watched crews lift its 175-foot Confluence Bridge into place.

The $2.5 million project provides a pedestrian connection to trails along the South and North forks of Peachtree Creek. The bridge is located northwest of I-85 between Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. The pedestrian bridge includes an ADA accessible ramp. It’s 12-feet tall at its highest point and made from Corteen steel and concrete decking.

Here is the full press release from the South Fork Conservancy:

August 21, 2020, ATLANTA – After years of work, fundraising and faith, today South Fork Conservancy saw the fruition of a dream as its 175-foot Confluence pedestrian bridge was lifted into place by one of the largest cranes in north America.

This $2.5 million landmark project provides a vital pedestrian connection to trails along the South and North forks of Peachtree Creek. More critically, it will provide access to acres of new greenspace in an urban community ranked as a “High Need” area for park access by the Trust for Public Land.

This state-of-the-art bridge lies northwest of I-85 between Piedmont Road and Lindbergh Drive. In addition to connecting nearby neighborhoods to trails and parkland, it will also provide linkages to three regional trails – The Atlanta BeltLine, PATH400, and eventually the Peachtree Creek Greenway.

“This is an impressive project which will connect 25 acres of new greenspace to one of the most park-deprived areas of the city. Having easy access to natural areas is critical now more than ever, and this bridge, made possible by South Fork Conservancy, will deliver nature trails and creek views to thousands of people,” said Atlanta City Council member, Jennifer Ide.

The 175-foot pedestrian bridge, with an equally long ADA accessible ramp, makes the total structure nearly as long as a football field. Its highest point is just short of 12 feet tall. Constructed out of Corten steel and concrete decking, it required one of the largest cranes in North America to lift it into place. Most importantly, the bridge is designed so as not to disturb the health of the creek.

“This is one of the most ambitious projects our organization has ever supported,” said Michael Halicki, Park Pride executive director. “South Fork Conservancy is blazing new trails and taking a bold step with this pedestrian bridge to connect Atlantans to more greenspaces and natural waterways.”

The Confluence Bridge is a crown jewel in a progression of projects achieved by South Fork Conservancy since its inception in 2008. “Our goal has been to uncover and restore the natural habitat of this beautiful urban waterway and provide ways for people to connect with our natural systems, often hidden from view by neglect and over-growth,” says Glenn Kurtz, South Fork Conservancy chair. “The Confluence Bridge will help provide new connections.”

To date, South Fork Conservancy has completed five miles of trails, including catalyzing the development of three parks, along Peachtree Creek’s South Fork. The Conservancy was recently awarded one of the first-ever Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act (GOSA) grants to further its goal of increasing creek access as a source of recreation, inspiration, education and community connectivity for all Atlantans.

Mission of South Fork Conservancy: CONSERVE the South Fork of Peachtree Creek from further degradation and future environmental threats; RESTORE the creek’s habitats and waters to health; and CONNECT parks, nature preserves, and other greenspaces along the creek with nature trails to provide easy public access to the natural environment and encourage outdoor recreation and exercise.