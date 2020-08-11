COVID-19 analyst Amber Schmidtke will be guest on Aug. 12 Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — Amber Schmidtke, a public health microbiologist, will be a guest on the Aug. 12 Decaturish Twitch show.

Schmidtke runs a popular Facebook page and newsletter where she provides analysis about COVID-19 trends in Georgia. Her Facebook page has almost 20,000 followers and she disseminates her content via a Substack newsletter. She also has a Patreon page with 171 paying supporters.

She will be joined by Decaturish contributor Cathi Harris. The show starts on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. People will be able to ask questions during the broadcast if they sign up for a Twitch account and follow the Decaturish.com Twitch channel.

The show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

