LOADING

Type to search

DCSD partners with Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute food

Decatur Food

DCSD partners with Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute food

Alex Brown Aug 25, 2020

DeKalb County School District Administration and Instructional Complex on Mtn. Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse
Share

 

Stone Mountain, GA – DeKalb County School District’s partner Atlanta Community Food Bank will distribute food once a week on Thursdays beginning Aug. 27, according to a press release from the school district.

The food bank will distribute food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clarkston High School, Chapel Hill Middle School, McNair Middle School and Sequoyah Middle School. The meal distribution will coincide with the district’s grab and go meal service.

In addition, DeKalb County School District’s School Nutrition services provides a two-day meal package during virtual learning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at all DeKalb County Schools.

For more information, visit https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/student-meal-service/.

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus