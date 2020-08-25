DCSD partners with Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute food

Share









Stone Mountain, GA – DeKalb County School District’s partner Atlanta Community Food Bank will distribute food once a week on Thursdays beginning Aug. 27, according to a press release from the school district.

The food bank will distribute food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clarkston High School, Chapel Hill Middle School, McNair Middle School and Sequoyah Middle School. The meal distribution will coincide with the district’s grab and go meal service.

In addition, DeKalb County School District’s School Nutrition services provides a two-day meal package during virtual learning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at all DeKalb County Schools.

For more information, visit https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/student-meal-service/.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.