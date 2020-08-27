Dear Decaturish – County needs to clean property at Memorial and Northern Avenue

Share









Dear Decaturish,

Dekalb County government officials are dealing with many pressing issues. I would like to alert them to an unnecessary blight that has long eluded their attention.

I live in Avondale Estates and recently drove to the dropbox at the Dekalb government building, on the corner of Memorial Drive and Northern Avenue, to deliver my absentee ballot.

I entered its trashy parking lot from Mountain Drive and drove around the back of the building, which is flanked by a kudzu-covered hill on the left and a garden center on the right that was abandoned at least 20 years ago and now looks like a deserted detention center, with razor wire across the top of the sagging fence.

The parking lot surrounding the building is poorly maintained, with weeds as tall as the shrubs.

Voters enter the building and hike through a maze of barren passageways before finally arriving at the designated voting space.

The entire facility feels neglected and temporary. As a longtime Dekalb County resident, I would like to see the place I vote and pay my taxes and to properly maintained and cared for. Government facilities in nearby areas like Sandy Springs and Gwinnett County seem to sparkle by comparison

I know appearance isn’t everything, but I do think the image we portray to our citizens matters.

I would like to urge our county officials to take a look at the place where so many of our citizens vote and take care of other important business and consider making some long overdue improvements.

I look forward to their response to this situation.

Respectfully,

Connie Bryans

