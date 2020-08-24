Dear Decaturish – Grant to Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be money well spent

Share









Dear Decaturish,

Victims of domestic violence feel isolated, alone and helpless. That changes when they finally break away from their abusers and find a network of fellow survivors.

I know how transformative those connections are, because I lived as a domestic abuse survivor myself. That’s why I created Haven of Light International here in metro Atlanta to help victims escape domestic violence and why I worked on the campaign to pass Marsy’s Law for Georgia, which put crime victims’ rights in the state constitution.

I’m thrilled to see in Decaturish that the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence recently won a Google Impact Challenge grant of $175,000 to fund a program that develops entrepreneurship and economic independence for survivors of domestic abuse. Financial insecurity is one of the reasons women stay in toxic or abusive relationships. In fact, 99% of abusive relationships involve some form of economic abuse. This is why programs like “Don’t Stop the Hustle” are so vital to helping women rebuild their lives after domestic violence. We’ll soon learn if the coalition has won an additional $125,000 through an online vote. I, for one, hope it does.

I benefited from the help of groups like the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and I’m paying that forward by helping those in need today. Victims require support, encouragement and the tools to start a new life. With this grant, Google is furthering that goal and meeting a pressing need in our state.

– Kimya Motley

