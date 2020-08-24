LOADING

Type to search

Dear Decaturish – Grant to Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be money well spent

Decatur Editor's Pick Metro ATL

Dear Decaturish – Grant to Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be money well spent

Decaturish.com Aug 24, 2020
The Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence is one of the Google grant recipients.
Share

 

We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to editor@decaturish.com

Dear Decaturish,

Victims of domestic violence feel isolated, alone and helpless. That changes when they finally break away from their abusers and find a network of fellow survivors.

I know how transformative those connections are, because I lived as a domestic abuse survivor myself. That’s why I created Haven of Light International here in metro Atlanta to help victims escape domestic violence and why I worked on the campaign to pass Marsy’s Law for Georgia, which put crime victims’ rights in the state constitution.

I’m thrilled to see in Decaturish that the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence recently won a Google Impact Challenge grant of $175,000 to fund a program that develops entrepreneurship and economic independence for survivors of domestic abuse. Financial insecurity is one of the reasons women stay in toxic or abusive relationships. In fact, 99% of abusive relationships involve some form of economic abuse. This is why programs like “Don’t Stop the Hustle” are so vital to helping women rebuild their lives after domestic violence. We’ll soon learn if the coalition has won an additional $125,000 through an online vote. I, for one, hope it does.

I benefited from the help of groups like the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and I’m paying that forward by helping those in need today. Victims require support, encouragement and the tools to start a new life. With this grant, Google is furthering that goal and meeting a pressing need in our state.

– Kimya Motley

 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus