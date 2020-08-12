Decatur Book Festival announces line up for virtual festival

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur Book Festival will return this Labor Day weekend but it will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Book Festival organizers on Aug. 12 announced their official lineup for the event.

According to the announcement, “All events will be available via Crowdcast, an app that is free to download. Sign up via the festival website: https://www.crowdcast.io/decaturbookfestival.”

The lineup includes 40 authors, poets and illustrators, 15 of whom have been at the festival in previous years.

“The virtual festival begins on Friday, Sept. 4, with 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and Emory University professor Jericho Brown (The Tradition) as the keynote speaker, and concludes Sunday, Oct. 4, with 2007 Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and former two-term U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey as the endnote speaker, discussing her new memoir, Memorial Drive,” the Book Festival announced.

Other guests at this year’s festival include:

– Former US Surgeon General, David Satcher, My Quest for Health Equity

– Poet Kevin Young presenting the anthology he has edited, African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song

– Roxane Gay discussing writing in the current times with journalist Soraya McDonald

– Georgia’s poet laureate, Chelsea Rathburn

– Southern noir panel with Tom Mullen, Attica Locke, and SA Cosby

– Special romance novel panel curated by 2019 festival presenter Jasmine Guillory

– Georgia theologian Barbara Brown Taylor in conversation with author Sophfronia Scott about their studies on Howard Thurmon and Thomas Merton

Here is the full announcement from the Decatur Book Festival: