Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett and Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers guests on Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — The Aug. 7 Decaturish Twitch Show will feature Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett and Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers.

Assistant Editor Alex Brown will also join the panel. We will discuss city of Decatur news and the city’s plans for the rest of the year.

The show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you at 6 p.m.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.