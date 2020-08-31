Decatur Police say gun displayed during road rage incident

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur Police investigated a road rage incident that occurred on Aug. 29.

Police responded to the call at 2:55 p.m. The incident occurred in the area of Commerce Drive and East College Avenue.

“Both drivers involved in the incident alleged the other driver made comments to them while stopped at a red light at the intersection of West Trinity Place and Commerce Drive,” Sgt. John Bender said. “One driver stated the other driver brandished a firearm during this dialogue but never pointed it at him. The stories from both parties involved were contradicting and there were no independent witnesses to the event. The case will not be investigated further due to a lack of supporting evidence.”

