Decatur Police seek driver accused of striking pedestrian in crosswalk

Decatur, GA — Decatur Police are looking for a driver accused of fleeing the scene after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The crash occurred on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Commerce Drive and West Trinity Place. Police were dispatched to the call at 8:44 p.m.

“A white Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on West Trinity Place and making a left turn onto Commerce Drive,” the Police Department said in a Facebook post. “While making the turn, the Dodge struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk on Commerce Drive. The driver of the Dodge briefly stopped to check on the pedestrian, then fled the scene southbound in their vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment.”

A witness said three young men were in the truck, but police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects.

“If you are able to provide any information in this case please contact Inv. Hensel at 678-553-6687 or mark.hensel@decaturga.com,” the Police Department said. “Additionally, you can contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous.”

