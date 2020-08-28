Decaturish e-edition launches on Sept. 1

Share









Decatur, GA — Decaturish.com will begin publishing its new e-edition on Sept. 1.

The e-edition will only be available to our paying Decaturish.com supporters. The new monthly publication will feature a mix of stories and photos from the previous month. Future editions will feature exclusive content for paying supporters that will be republished on Decaturish.com at a later date.

Anyone interested in advertising the e-edition, which will be distributed to more than 1,300 paying supporters each month, should contact advertise@decaturish.com.

If you are interested in having our e-edition delivered to your email inbox on Sept. 1, sign up to become a paying supporter today.

PLEASE NOTE: Decaturish is not a 501-c-3 organization. Decaturish.com is online-only. We don't have a print edition at this time. Paying to support Decaturish is not the same thing as signing up for the daily email generated by the Decaturish.com RSS feed. That email shows you the stories published since you received the last email. The daily email is free to everyone.

