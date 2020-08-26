DeKalb Commissioner Steve Bradshaw allocates $30,000 to R.I.S.E. UP youth leadership program

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw has allocated a second round of funding in the amount of $30,000 to R.I.S.E. UP, a young men’s leadership development program, managed by the county’s Department of Human Services, according to a press release from the county. Commissioner Bradshaw’s allocation will target District 4 middle school boys of color.

Commissioner Bradshaw’s first allocation of $25,000 in October 2019 allowed 31 Freedom “Fantastic” Middle School students to participate in the first program facilitated in District 4. Although the program was curtailed early in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the participants were able to attend several after-school sessions and field trips led by Master of Business Administration mentors from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School.

“I am pleased that the R.I.S.E Up program was welcomed with open arms by Principal Dr. Marchell Boston and his staff. I look forward to hopefully expanding to other schools in District 4,” Commissioner Bradshaw said.

R.I.S.E. UP provides DeKalb County middle school boys of color with weekly training, team building and networking activities. The program also provides students with a community of support and network to prepare young men to be leaders. The training curriculum is designed to meet the needs and interests of young men. Trainers and presenters include DeKalb County Office of Youth Services staff, Emory University Goizueta Business School students, DeKalb County elected officials and community partners.

“I was once an African-American boy,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “Had it not been for certain interventions in my life back then, who knows where I may have ended up. Therefore, supporting programs like this is something that is very close to my heart.”

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.