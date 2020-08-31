DeKalb County Board of Health closes two more COVID-19 testing sites, opens one in Stonecrest

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health has announced the closure of two more COVID-19 testing sites, bringing the total number of closures to four.

The county is opening another site in Stonecrest at the former Sam’s Club Parking lot, located at 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038. That site opens on Sept. 2 and will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. This will serve as an “expanded regional site, serving eastern and southern DeKalb County.

Tomorrow, Sept. 1, the county is suspending testing operations at:

– Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur, Ga. 30034

– Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest, Ga. 30058

Previously, the county suspended operations at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church and Rehoboth Baptist Church.

The remaining testing locations will continue to operate Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.:

– Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.), 5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville, Ga. 30340

– Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga. 30316

“Transitioning to our original geographically-based testing site concept not only allows us to process higher client volumes at a larger site, but also allows us to ultimately to resume clinical operations at the health centers that temporarily closed at the onset of the pandemic,” DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford said in a press release.

COVID-19 testing is open and free to all individuals. A driver’s license or identification card isn’t required, but registration in advance is encouraged.

“For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday,” the press release from the Health Board said. “For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.”

