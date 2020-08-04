DeKalb County Board of Health says West Nile-positive mosquitoes trapped at three locations

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Health is reporting the first West Nile-positive mosquitoes for 2020.

There have been no human West Nile infections this year.

“The DeKalb County Board of Health has trapped West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes at three locations in the county – Brookhaven, Chamblee and the Redan area of unincorporated DeKalb County,” a press release from the Health Board says. “Due to COVID-19, the Board of Health will not perform its usual door-to-door canvas of the affected areas. Larvacide application in low-lying areas and storm drains around the positive trap areas has already taken place, due to the high number of mosquitoes already collected from the traps.”

Here is the full release from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

DECATUR, Ga. – The DeKalb County Board of Health has trapped West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes at 3 locations in the county – Brookhaven, Chamblee and the Redan area of unincorporated DeKalb County. Due to COVID-19, the Board of Health will not perform its usual door-to-door canvas of the affected areas. Larvacide application in low-lying areas and storm drains around the positive trap areas has already taken place, due to the high number of mosquitoes already collected from the traps. To date this year, there have been no human cases of West Nile virus infection confirmed in DeKalb County. According to the CDC, no data or scientific evidence suggests that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses are spread by mosquitoes. To reduce the spread of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, the Board of Health conducts a comprehensive mosquito control program. Throughout the county, technicians routinely trap mosquitoes that are tested for viruses. They also work with residents to eliminate infestations. Measures include placing larvicide in areas with standing water, like in storm drains. This keeps young mosquitoes from becoming flying, biting adults. The Board of Health advises people to take the following precautions: – Reduce mosquito breeding in your yard by eliminating standing water in gutters and items such as planters, toys, wheelbarrows and old tires. – Discourage mosquitoes from resting in your yard by trimming tall grass, weeds and vines. – Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus are most active. – Wear a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk and in areas with large numbers of mosquitoes. – Make sure window and door screens fit tightly to keep out mosquitoes. – Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Apply according to label instructions. – Spray clothing with products containing permethrin according to label instructions. For more information about the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health’s Environmental Health division at (404) 508-7900 or visit https://www.dekalbhealth.net/envhealth/west-nile-virus/.

