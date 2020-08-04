DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson to honor DeKalb lives lost to COVID-19

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson will host a virtual memorial for the more than 200 DeKalb residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, a press release says.

The virtual event, titled “I Am My Brothers/Sisters Keeper: Wear A Mask,” will be held Monday, Aug. 24.

The memorial will offer loved ones of COVID-19 victims an opportunity to send in a photo of their loved one to be displayed during the event which will be broadcast on the County’s television network.

Families wishing to include their loved one in the tribute should submit the name, photo, and the birth and death date of their loved one to mdjohnson@dekalbcountyga.gov by Friday, Aug. 21 by noon.

During the event, viewers will be encouraged to wear a mask or face covering when going into public spaces.

“We must honor those who have lost their life to this terrible virus, while encouraging other in our community to protect one another by wearing a mask,” Commissioner Davis Johnson said.

Additional details on how to view the event will be shared in the coming weeks.

