DeKalb County: EHOST provides $119 million in property tax relief

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County says that residential property owners received $119 in property tax relief this year due to the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax Credit.

“DeKalb is committed to delivering high-quality services during this pandemic while providing substantial property tax reductions for the third consecutive year,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a press release.

The EHOST was approved in 2017 along with a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax used to pay for various county projects.

“DeKalb is the only county in Georgia with an EHOST, which is 100 percent dedicated to homeowner tax relief,” the press release from the county says. “In Fiscal Year 2020, the EHOST property tax relief measure will deliver an average tax cut of $944 to residents owning a home valued at $250,000.”

