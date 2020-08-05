DeKalb County Parks and Rec holding planning meeting to discuss future of flood-zone property

Share









Stone Mountain, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs wants the public’s help in deciding what to do with a piece of flood-zone property in Stone Mountain the county acquired.

There will be a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. to discuss the property at 1227 Rowland Road.

“The community is invited to provide input on future developments and plans of the property,” a press release from the county says. “For information to access the virtual meeting, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/rowlandplan. For more information contact LaShanda Davis, Parks public education specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.”

A county spokesperson provided additional information about the property.

“This a vacant property in a flood zone in a residential area,” he said. “The county purchased the county with FEMA funds. The property was transferred to the Parks Department earlier this year. The purpose of the meeting is the see what the community wants for this property. The uses will be in line with a passive park.”

