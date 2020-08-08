DeKalb County Police officer injured responding to call at Toco Hills shopping center

Share









Atlanta, GA — DeKalb County Police said an officer was assaulted and injured responding to a call at the Toco Hills shopping center on Friday, Aug. 7.

Police said the incident happened at 4 p.m. The officer was “responding to a call about an individual threatening people with a large object at a business located at 3019 North Druid Hills.”

“Upon arrival, officers witnessed the suspect, an adult male in his early 30s, wielding a large stick,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said. “As officers attempted to detain him, the suspect struck an officer in the face and head area several times causing numerous lacerations. The suspect attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly apprehended by other DKPD officers. The suspect, who is not being named at this time, is charged with Aggravated Assault Against an Officer and Felony Obstruction.”

The officer was transported to a hospital and later released, the spokesperson said.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.