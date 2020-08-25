DeKalb County Public Libraries to hold ‘Library Census Days’

Share









Decatur, GA — As part of DeKalb County’s 2020 Census efforts, the DeKalb County Public Library, U.S. Census Bureau and the DeKalb County 2020 Census Team are hosting “Library Census Days” at several library branches, according to a press release from the county.

Attendees will have the opportunity to complete their 2020 Census survey onsite and will then receive a children’s book and popcorn.

The event will take place at the following libraries:

– Tuesday, Aug. 25, noon to 2 p.m.

Clarkston Library

951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston, GA 30021

* First 100 patrons

– Wednesday, Aug. 26, noon to 2 p.m.

Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library

2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30034

* First 100 patrons

– Thursday – Aug. 27, noon to 2 p.m.

Scott Candler Library

1917 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30032

* First 100 patrons

– Saturday – Aug. 29, noon to 2 p.m.

Stonecrest Library

3123 Klondike Road, Lithonia, GA 30038

* First 250 patrons

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the wearing of masks is mandatory.

DeKalb County continues to encourage residents to complete the 2020 Census. Currently, 61.8 percent of DeKalb’s households have completed the 2020 Census.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond is pushing for 100 percent of county households to get counted.

“If every household is counted, DeKalb County could receive $1.8 billion in federal funds annually for the next 10 years,” CEO Thurmond said. “This funding will help DeKalb determine where healthcare and emergency services are needed so our front-line heroes can continue to serve our community.”

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson says this type of outreach is needed because the responses received on the 2020 Census determines DeKalb’s future.

“The 2020 Census determines where and how our kids will learn, play and live,” Commissioner Johnson said. “We want DeKalb’s kids to have the brightest futures and it all starts with their parents responding to the 2020 U.S. Census.”

Commissioner Johnson was unanimously chosen by the Board of Commissioners to chair the DeKalb County Complete Count Committee. The goal of the committee is to ensure accurate Census data is collected, which in turn will provide information critical for government programs, policies and decision making.

To complete the 2020 Census online, go to My2020Census.gov or call 844-330-2020.

For more information about DeKalb County’s 2020 Census efforts visit www.dekalbcounts2020.org or email 2020Census@dekalbcountyga.gov.

