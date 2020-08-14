DeKalb County School District announces meal service plan for new school year

Share









Stone Mountain, GA – DeKalb County School District’s School Nutrition services will provide a two-day meal package during virtual learning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Aug. 17 at all DeKalb County Schools, a press release says.

Parents and students will need a student ID number to pick up meals from any DCSD school. In addition, the “grab and go” curbside option will be provided for families at 30 meal distribution sites.

For nutrition, distribution sites, and the delivery schedule, go to www.dekalbschoolsga.org/student-meal-service/

