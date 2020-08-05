DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office closed until further notice

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Tax Commissioners Office says its Memorial Drive location is closed until further notice.

According to a county spokesperson, the closure won’t effect the county elections office and won’t affect early voting there.

The Tax Commissioner announced the closure in a Facebook post and tagged it as a COVID-19 update.

“Due to recent health concerns, our Memorial Drive location will be CLOSED until further notice. Please visit one of our two satellite offices located at South DeKalb Mall or Dresden Drive, for in-person service,” the announcement said.

The post didn’t provide any additional details.

