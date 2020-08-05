LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office closed until further notice

campaign coverage COVID-19 Metro ATL

DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office closed until further notice

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 5, 2020
Central Office of the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur, August 5, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Tax Commissioners Office says its Memorial Drive location is closed until further notice.

According to a county spokesperson, the closure won’t effect the county elections office and won’t affect early voting there.

The Tax Commissioner announced the closure in a Facebook post and tagged it as a COVID-19 update.

“Due to recent health concerns, our Memorial Drive location will be CLOSED until further notice. Please visit one of our two satellite offices located at South DeKalb Mall or Dresden Drive, for in-person service,” the announcement said.

The post didn’t provide any additional details.

CENTRAL OFFICE CLOSURE‼Due to recent health concerns, our Memorial Drive location will be CLOSED until further notice….

Posted by DeKalb County Tax Commissioner's Office on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

 

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus