DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office reopens

DeKalb County Tax Commissioner's Office reopens

Dan Whisenhunt Aug 10, 2020
Central Office of the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner at 4380 Memorial Drive in greater Decatur. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office says the Memorial Drive location has reopened.

Last Wednesday the office closed “due to recent health concerns.” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“All locations are open during regular hours,” the Tax Commissioner’s Office announced. “For your safety and ours, please wear a face mask when visiting our office. Thank you!”

 

