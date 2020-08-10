DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office reopens

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office says the Memorial Drive location has reopened.

Last Wednesday the office closed “due to recent health concerns.” The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“All locations are open during regular hours,” the Tax Commissioner’s Office announced. “For your safety and ours, please wear a face mask when visiting our office. Thank you!”

