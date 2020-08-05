DeKalb District 7 Commissioner to host back-to-school town hall featuring DeKalb Schools Superintendent

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a special countywide community meeting to share important information with parents and students on how to best prepare for the upcoming school year, a press release says. The virtual Back-to-School Town Hall will take place Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. and will feature DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

Recently, the DeKalb County Board of Education voted to adjust the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, delaying its start in order to make accommodations to operate virtually for the first few weeks. Aug. 17 has been set as the official first day of the upcoming school year.

“Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Board of Education had to make critical decisions to protect DeKalb students and staff,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “With the launch of the school year taking place virtually, it’s important parents and students know what to expect to ensure they are successful.”

Parents will be provided with critical updates on virtual learning, best practices, and current school guidelines. In addition, attendees will learn about the best resources available to students as well as the district’s plan to address the digital divide between those who have ready access to computers and the internet, and those who do not.

“At DeKalb County School District, we believe in creating joyful and empowering educational experiences for our scholars and we’re planning to do just that through virtual learning. We’re excited about this school year and developing engaging opportunities for our students,” said Watson-Harris.

The Back-to-School Town Hall is free and open to all DeKalb residents. Interested individuals should register at https://bit.ly/2P5i2AL.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.