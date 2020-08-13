DeKalb Parks to serve school lunch during fall

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will remain a resource for students to pick up nutritional lunches during the fall until children return to school, a press release says.

All nine recreation centers will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:

– Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

– Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

– Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058

– Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079

– N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032

– Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058

– Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033

– Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, GA 30079

– Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur, GA 30032

For more information contact, LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at (404) 710-6331.

