DeKalb residents encouraged to donate essential school items during ‘Stuff the Bus’ supply drive

Share









Decatur, GA – This Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a special event to ensure that DeKalb County students in need will have the necessary tools to succeed for the upcoming school year, according to a press release from the county.

The Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in two drop-off zones: South DeKalb Mall, located at 2801 Candler Rd, Decatur, GA 30034, and Northlake Mall, located at 4800 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30345.

“Many residents have seen a decrease in income due to the spread of COVID-19, yet their economic demands have not changed,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “By donating essential school items, local residents are able to ensure students are well prepared and, more importantly, ease the financial burden many parents will experience heading into the 2020-2021 school year.”

This event is open to anyone wanting to donate new back-to-school items. Individuals dropping off supplies are asked to wear a mask and event staff will be outfitted with masks and gloves to ensure everyone’s safety.

Items needed include hand sanitizer, paper, No. 2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, colored pencils, rulers, safety scissors, binders (all sizes), glue sticks, folders, backpacks, highlighters, insulated lunch bags, earphones or earbuds, index cards, calculators, masks, disinfectant wipes and any other items associated with completing school assignments. All supplies collected will be given to the DeKalb County School District and distributed to local students in need.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.