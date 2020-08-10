LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb to hold second virtual master plan meeting for Rehoboth property

Metro ATL

DeKalb to hold second virtual master plan meeting for Rehoboth property

Decaturish.com Aug 10, 2020
The approximate location of Rehoboth Park. Image obtained via Google Maps
Share

 

Greater Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a second virtual community meeting to review upcoming park improvements for Rehoboth Park on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., a press release says.

The park is located at 2652 Lawrenceville Highway in greater Decatur, on the same parcel of land as the William Bradley Bryant Center. The park entrance is located at 3096 Tolbert Drive.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/96249249791

To join the meeting by phone, dial 888-270-9936, and use conference code 399422.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov .

 

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus