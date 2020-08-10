DeKalb to hold second virtual master plan meeting for Rehoboth property

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will hold a second virtual community meeting to review upcoming park improvements for Rehoboth Park on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., a press release says.

The park is located at 2652 Lawrenceville Highway in greater Decatur, on the same parcel of land as the William Bradley Bryant Center. The park entrance is located at 3096 Tolbert Drive.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/96249249791

To join the meeting by phone, dial 888-270-9936, and use conference code 399422.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov .

