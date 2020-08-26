Digital Divide Task Force helps Clarkston families access virtual learning

Share









Clarkston, GA — This back-to-school season, rather than shopping for school supplies or clothing, parents and students are wondering how to get online, how to find their class schedules or wondering if they will even be getting a Chromebook. Throughout August, the Dekalb Digital Divide Task Force has been able to provide Dekalb students and their parents with essential resources needed for virtual learning, according to a press release. Nonprofits, community leaders, and education professionals have come together to attempt to bridge the digital divide that exists between students who may not have the essential resources to attend virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the City of Clarkston, the Dekalb Digital Divide Task force has offered three days of assistance getting online and ready for virtual school. Several teachers and parent liaisons from local elementary schools and high schools have also volunteered to assist the task force. Twenty volunteers have helped 130 students and their parents learn how to log into Verge and other sites used by the school system. Other community partners joined in to give out school supplies and educate families about voting and the census.

Organizations involved include Refugee Village Corp, Compassionate Atlanta, Catholic Charities and City of Clarkston.

Task Force member CDF Action also gave out information on READY schools, census info, and free masks at a local apartment complex with the help of the Somali American Community Center.

“This is a true community effort. It is wonderful to see all who came together to make this happen. Watching kids excited to go back to school is the greatest gift,” said Leanne Rubenstein, Co-Director of Compassionate Atlanta. “Young, excited, resilient learners, encouraging parents and teachers, and community support definitely makes a recipe for success.”

The Dekalb Digital Divide group will be back at Thrifttown Shopping Center at 926 Montreal Road in Clarkston next Saturday, August 29th from 10 am to noon.

