Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins planned for old Bruster’s location

Greater Decatur, GA — The old Bruster’s ice cream building on Lawrenceville Highway is slated to become a Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins store, according to a building permit application filed with DeKalb County.

The news was first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today.

The website reports that the restaurant applied for and received a special land use permit for the building at 2550 Lawrenceville Highway earlier this year.

“The SLUP was needed in order for the new business to make use of the existing drive-thru,” Tomorrow’s News Today reported. “Dunkin’ also plans to expand and renovate the existing structure from about 1,200 to about 2,000 square feet on the approximately one-acre site. Planning documents suggest there will be limited (16) seats inside and that the new business will be open from 5AM until 10PM seven days a week.”

It would mark the second Dunkin Donuts location in the greater Decatur area in recent years. There’s also a new Dunkin Donuts at the Decatur Crossing shopping center across from Suburban Plaza.

Bruster’s closed last September after 20 years in business.

Bryan Flint, the original owner of the Decatur Bruster’s store, was leasing the space on Lawrenceville Highway. He said the Decatur store hadn’t been profitable for years.

