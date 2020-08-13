Eight-year-old Decatur boy puts together 100 packages for foster care kids

Share









Decatur, GA — Decatur resident Myles Garrett wanted to find a way to help children who are homeless, in foster care or have families with low income. After conducting his own research, the eight-year-old created a Target registry for his family and friends to donate towards his cause. He put together 100 bags of pajamas and hygiene products with personal notes to each child and delivered them to Families First, Georgia’s largest family and children’s services organization in metro Atlanta.

For 130 years, Families First has been making an impact on the lives of families and children in need in the metro Atlanta area. During the pandemic, they’ve adapted to still safely serve children in foster care and their families as well as coordinate adoptions (in one case, in a parking lot due to hospital restrictions).

Garrett’s work goes to show that age doesn’t make a difference when it comes to helping others.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.