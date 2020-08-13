LOADING

Eight-year-old Decatur boy puts together 100 packages for foster care kids

Decatur

Eight-year-old Decatur boy puts together 100 packages for foster care kids

Alex Brown Aug 13, 2020

Myles Garrett, 8, with his deliveries to Families First.
Decatur, GA — Decatur resident Myles Garrett wanted to find a way to help children who are homeless, in foster care or have families with low income. After conducting his own research, the eight-year-old created a Target registry for his family and friends to donate towards his cause. He put together 100 bags of pajamas and hygiene products with personal notes to each child and delivered them to Families First, Georgia’s largest family and children’s services organization in metro Atlanta.

For 130 years, Families First has been making an impact on the lives of families and children in need in the metro Atlanta area. During the pandemic, they’ve adapted to still safely serve children in foster care and their families as well as coordinate adoptions (in one case, in a parking lot due to hospital restrictions).

Garrett’s work goes to show that age doesn’t make a difference when it comes to helping others.

 

