Employee at DeKalb County Sanitation Department tests positive for COVID-19

Greater Decatur, GA — An employee in the DeKalb County Sanitation Division administration office has tested positive for COVID-19.

“All employees who work in the administrative office and who may have come in contact with that employee will be tested and quarantined according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” the county announced. “Additionally, the Sanitation Division’s administrative building has been sanitized.”

Here’s more information from DeKalb County:

Customers seeking sanitation services can call 404-294-2900 or use the following email options: Commercial service – CommercialService@dekalbcountyga.gov New residential service – NewResidentialService@dekalbcountyga.gov Roll cart requests or inquiries – Sanitation3720@dekalbcountyga.gov All other inquiries or requests not listed above – Sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov To submit bulky item or special collection requests online, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com and click on the homepage graphic referencing bulky items and special collections. For more information on the Sanitation Division’s programs and services, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

