Extended Commerce Drive lane closure begins this week

Decatur, GA — Beginning Thursday, August 27, the southbound lane of Commerce Drive will be closed between West Trinity Place and West Howard Avenue. Southbound traffic on Commerce will be detoured to North McDonough Street during the closure.

The lane closure is expected to be in place for 4 to 6 weeks and is necessary to allow completion of the Allen Wilson Terrace Drainage Improvements. Delays should be expected during this time. To view traffic patterns and for more information, visit decaturmakeover.com.

