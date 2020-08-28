LOADING

Type to search

Extended Commerce Drive lane closure begins this week

Decatur

Extended Commerce Drive lane closure begins this week

Alex Brown Aug 28, 2020

The Commerce Drive lane closure.
Share

 

Decatur, GA — Beginning Thursday, August 27, the southbound lane of Commerce Drive will be closed between West Trinity Place and West Howard Avenue. Southbound traffic on Commerce will be detoured to North McDonough Street during the closure.

The lane closure is expected to be in place for 4 to 6 weeks and is necessary to allow completion of the Allen Wilson Terrace Drainage Improvements. Delays should be expected during this time. To view traffic patterns and for more information, visit decaturmakeover.com.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus